NATO summit must adopt decisions bringing end of war closer – head of Rada delegation to NATO PA

The NATO summit in Ankara must adopt decisions that will bring the moment of ending the war closer, head of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Yehor Chernev (Servant of the People faction) believes.

"Putin will agree to end the war only when he is physically unable to fight due to failures on the front line and in the economy. And this NATO summit must adopt those decisions that will bring this moment closer," Chernev told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Chernev emphasized that the key direction of his work is parliamentary diplomacy, and as part of the preparations for the NATO summit, a week ago in Istanbul he participated in the NATO PA summit.

"There I had a number of important meetings with colleagues from other countries on topics that will also be discussed at the summit in Ankara. First of all, this is an increase in defense spending by NATO members, strengthening the military autonomy of Europe and an increase in assistance to Ukraine," the MP emphasized.

As reported, the NATO summit is taking place on July 7-8 in Ankara.