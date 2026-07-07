Bereza comments on imposition of NSDC sanctions against him

Independent people’s deputy of VIII convocation and blogger Boryslav Bereza commented on imposition of sanctions of National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) against him.

"...having simultaneous sanctions from Putin and Zelenskyy – this is bingo! Wonder how they will explain this? Because for exposing corruption and for criticizing government – this will be right on target," he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enforced two NSDC decisions dated July 2 on sanctions against Bereza, Russian propagandists, "Union of Writers of Russian Federation" and equipment suppliers for Russian military-industrial complex.

Decree No. 588/2026 concerns 15 individuals. Among them are 14 citizens of Russia and one citizen of Ukraine, former independent MP of VIII convocation Boryslav Bereza.