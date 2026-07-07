Ukraine monitors consideration in Sejm of Poland of bill on Institute of National Remembrance, calls for prudence and balance – MFA

Ukraine closely monitors progress of consideration in Sejm of Republic of Poland of bill on amending Law on Institute of National Remembrance and Criminal Code, calls Polish side to prudence and balance, spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi has said.

"We call Polish side to prudence and balance. For Ukraine, Poland was and remains strategic partner in countering Russia’s aggression, European integration, economic cooperation, people-to-people ties and other areas," he told journalists on Tuesday.

MFA expressed gratitude to Poland and Polish people for support provided since 2022.

"We are convinced that sensitive historical topics require professional dialogue based on mutual respect, rather than use in political rhetoric. Ukraine does not seek further aggravation of Ukrainian-Polish relations and counts on similar approach from Polish side. All decisions should stem from strategic importance of Ukrainian-Polish partnership, rather than situational electoral gains. We warn Polish side against unilateral escalatory steps," Tykhyi stated.

Instead, as MFA emphasized, Ukraine proposes to focus on concrete efforts to reduce tension, in particular those discussed during recent meeting at ministerial level, involving existing bilateral mechanisms and instruments, maximizing use of diplomatic tools and intensifying professional historical dialogue within Polish-Ukrainian Congress of Historians.

"We are convinced that Ukraine and Poland are destined for good neighborliness for sake of protecting our independence, freedom and security from common enemy in Moscow," spokesperson added.

As reported, on July 3, at session of Polish Sejm, deputies will consider number of bills, including legislative proposal by Karol Nawrocki to equate propaganda of ideology of Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and UPA with propaganda of Nazism and Communism, so-called "chain law" and novelization of law "lex szarlatan". According to Polish media, first reading of presidential bill on amending Law on Institute of National Remembrance and Criminal Code caused heated debates in Sejm. Politicians agreed on need to preserve memory of victims of Volyn tragedy, but differed in assessment of proposed legislation and its impact on modern relations with Ukraine.

Project will be subject of further work of parliament.