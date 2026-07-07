United States announces creation of PAC-3 Maintenance Center with 4 European countries, opportunity for production open

United States announced creation of Center for Maintenance of PAC-3 missiles with Europeans. Next possible step is their production.

Corresponding announcement and signing ceremony took place on Tuesday in Ankara at Defense Industry Forum, which is being held on sidelines of NATO summit.

United States was represented by Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael P. Duffey, along with representatives of Germany, Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden.

"Today, I am proud to announce important initiative aimed at supporting one of world’s most advanced combat-proven air and missile defense interceptors. United States and Lockheed Martin company, in partnership with Germany, Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden, will create PAC-3 missile maintenance center in Europe," he announced.

According to Duffey, this center will provide regional capabilities for maintenance, repair, overhaul, and support of PAC-3 missiles, "increasing their availability, shortening repair times, and strengthening operational readiness over various timeframes."

Lockheed Martin President Jay Pitman welcomed "this important commitment from our partners in United States, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden." "Proposed PAC-3 missile maintenance center will support growing community of NATO allies operating PAC-3 interceptors. We are seeing increased demand for these capabilities, driven by combat-proven performance. This strengthens regional support networks and helps expand integrated air and missile defense," he stated.

Answering questions from journalists, US Under Secretary of Defense noted that location of Center has not yet been determined. "We are honored to have all four partners here who will help us determine exactly what industrial support will look like," he reported.

Duffey did not rule out possibilities of PAC-3 production in Europe. "Earlier this year, we entered into agreement with Lockheed to triple production in United States. We believe that growth potential for this munition is significant. We leave open opportunity for production outside US borders," he said.