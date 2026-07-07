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Zelenskyy: Ukraine to work on strengthening air defense at NATO summit

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Zelenskyy: Ukraine to work on strengthening air defense at NATO summit
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukraine expects strong and productive NATO summit in Ankara, priority is work on strengthening air defense for Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Important work ahead in Ankara. We expect strong and productive NATO summit. Decisions are needed now that will provide more protection for our people, more capabilities for our defense and even stronger security cooperation between Ukraine, Europe and America," Zelenskyy said on Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He reported that he is participating in NATO Defense Industries Forum, almost two dozen bilateral meetings with leaders, new Drone Deals and other agreements with partners are also planned.

"We will invariably work on strengthening air defense for Ukraine. New systems, missiles for them, production licenses issues – all this is our priority. Grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine with real steps," president noted.

As reported earlier, Zelenskyy arrived in Turkish Ankara, where NATO summit is taking place on July 7-8.

#summit #ankara #air_defense #zelenskyy #nato
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