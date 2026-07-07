URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian UAV attack in Mykolaiv region

Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance during liquidation of consequences of Russian UAV attack in Mykolaiv district of Mykolaiv region.

"Emergency response team of Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Mykolaiv region worked at site of liquidation of consequences of another attack," URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

Volunteers conducted patrol of territory to identify victims and provided first aid to seriously injured man. They also accompanied performance of emergency rescue work and provided drinking water to rescuers and victims.

According to State Emergency Service of Ukraine, on evening of June 6, as result of attack by Russian drones on one of enterprises in Mykolaiv district, fire broke out. Some 59-year-old man sustained injuries and was hospitalized.