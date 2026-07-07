Two military-industrial complex enterprises in Bryansk region, oil depot of Belgorod airfield and bridges in Crimea hit - AFU

General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine announced striking of two military-industrial complex enterprises in Bryansk region of Russia (one – microelectronics manufacturer, other – powder and explosives manufacturer), oil depot of Belgorod airfield and bridges in temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

"On night of July 7, as part of reducing military-economic potential of Russia, units of Defense Forces of Ukraine struck number of important enemy targets," General Staff said in report on Telegram on Tuesday.

It is reported that strike was carried out on Kremny EL Group JSC in Bryansk. Degree of damage caused and results of strike are being clarified.

Kremny EL Group JSC is one of leading Russian microelectronics manufacturers. Enterprise manufactures microchips, power semiconductor devices and electronic components used in control systems, communications, electronic warfare and weapons of Russian Federation.

Strike was also carried out on Bryansky plant in city of Seltso, Bryansk region of Russia. Four explosions were recorded in area of enterprise. Results of strike are being clarified.

Bryansk chemical plant is important component of military-industrial complex of Russia. Enterprise produces gunpowder, explosives and

rocket

fuel components used for manufacture of ammunition and missiles with which Russian troops launch strikes on territory of Ukraine.

In addition, oil depot of Belgorod airfield was hit. Degree of damage caused is being clarified.

Two railway bridges in areas of settlements of Rozdolne and Ichki of Autonomous Republic of Crimea were also hit. Objects are used by enemy for military logistics, transfer of personnel, weapons and ammunition. Depots of logistics resources of enemy in areas of Volnovakha and Yasynuvata of Donetsk region were hit.