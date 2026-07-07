Language ombudsman receives 1,500 complaints and appeals in first half of year

In first half of 2026, commissioner for protection of state language received 1.5 thousand complaints and appeals regarding violation of language legislation, 34% – from Kyiv, Secretariat reported.

"In first half of 2026, Secretariat of commissioner for protection of state language received 1,501 appeals from citizens. Out of them, 1,378 contained complaints regarding violation of requirements of law ‘On ensuring functioning of Ukrainian language as state language’, which is 12 appeals more than in same period last year," report of ombudsman says.

It is noted that largest number of complaints traditionally came from city of Kyiv (507), and top five regions with largest number of appeals also included Odesa (254), Kharkiv (166), Dnipropetrovsk (122), and Kyiv (43) regions.

Most often, citizens reported violations of language legislation in sphere of functioning of websites and internet representations (364 complaints), advertising, signs and other public information (229), as well as in sphere of services (213), education (98), information about goods and services (98), culture (76), activities of authorities (70), media (69), healthcare (50), transport (27), and other spheres.

As reported, in first half of 2025, language ombudsman received 1,410 appeals regarding violation of language legislation, which is 348 more than in same period of 2024.

In 2025, language ombudsman received 26% more appeals, including on violations of language legislation, than in 2024.