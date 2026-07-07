Ukraine introduces sanctions against ex-MP Bereza, Russia’s Union of Writers – presidential decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enforced decision of National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated July 2 "On application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)."

Corresponding decrees No. 587/2026 and No. 588/2026 are published on website of head of state.

One decree introduces sanctions against 14 citizens of Russian Federation, in particular, Russian propagandists Maksim Kalashnikov, Ilya Tumanov, German Sadulaev, deputy of Moscow City Duma Mariya Kiseleva, as well as against one citizen of Ukraine – former independent people’s deputy of Ukraine of Verkhovna Rada of VIII convocation, blogger Boryslav Bereza.

In addition, sanctions are introduced against eight legal entities, including public organizations "Russia – Land of Opportunity," "Union of Writers of Russia," as well as separate regional branches of the latter created in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Second decree introduces sanctions against 42 citizens of Russian Federation and 30 legal entities-residents of Russian Federation – limited liability companies and joint-stock companies.

As reported on website of president of Ukraine on Tuesday, Zelenskyy signed decrees enforcing decisions on application of sanctions against equipment suppliers for plants of Russian military-industrial complex that produce components for missiles, and against Russian propagandists.

"In particular, sanctions are applied to companies, their founders and managers who produce high-precision machine tools and equipment for them for enterprises of Russian military-industrial complex. In total, there are 30 legal entities and 42 individuals in package," report says.

In particular, among those against whom restrictions are applied are Burevestnik center and KAM-Engineering company.

Sanctions are also introduced against 15 individuals and 8 legal entities that support Russia’s aggressive policy towards Ukraine, report emphasizes.

"Sanctions should make participation in supporting Russian military machine toxic and economically unprofitable," advisor – commissioner of president on sanctions policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk said.