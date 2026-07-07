Twelve people injured as result of shelling of repair team in Donetsk region – Ministry of Energy

In Donetsk region, during performance of emergency restoration work, repair team came under Russian shelling, Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

"As result of attack, 12 employees sustained injuries. Victims were taken to hospital, where they are being provided with all necessary medical assistance," ministry noted.

According to Ministry of Energy, as of morning of July 7, due to hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, and Kherson regions temporarily remain without electricity supply. Restoration work continues around the clock.

In addition, due to bad weather, 20 settlements in Sumy region remain without electricity supply. Currently, repair teams are working on restoration.

Application of restrictions is not forecast on Tuesday.