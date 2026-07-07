Body of woman suspected of assassination attempt on Yermolaiev in Monaco found near Kyiv – media

Body of woman suspected of attempted murder of sanctioned businessman from Dnipro Vadym Yermolaiev was found near Kyiv on July 6, Ukrainska Pravda publication reports with reference to its own sources in law enforcement agencies.

"Body of woman suspected of attempted murder of sanctioned businessman Vadym Yermolaiev was found near Kyiv on July 6. According to UP interlocutors, body of woman was found at around 23:00 on July 6," report on website of publication says on Tuesday.

With reference to sources, it is reported that woman was shot dead. It was buried.

Another UP source in law enforcement agencies reported that two suspects have already been detained in case. One of them is active officer of Main Directorate of Intelligence, other is former law enforcement officer.

As reported, on June 29, at around 21:00, three people were injured as result of explosion in Monaco, two of whom received serious injuries. According to media, this refers to sanctioned Ukrainian businessman Yermolaiev and his relatives.

Prosecutor General’s Office of Monaco launched investigation into attempted murder and installation of explosive device in public place. Media reported that investigation in Monaco in case of assassination attempt on Yermolaiev is considering version of SBU involvement.

Interpol put 39-year-old citizen of Ukraine Anastasiia Berezovska on wanted list as suspect in organizing explosion on Monday in Monaco, as result of which oligarch of Ukrainian origin Vadym Yermolaiev, his companion and 13-year-old son sustained serious injuries. Description of suspect was published, recordings from surveillance cameras were distributed on social networks.

It was reported that woman was seen in Germany after search for her began across Europe. According to internal memo of Monaco police, "this person is likely disguising herself to look like man."

Special police units searched Berezovska’s apartment in Germany, car used by woman was also searched and seized. Evidence was handed over to authorities of Monaco.

Investigators assume that suspect did not act alone. Meanwhile, they detained two men. However, since they probably did not take active part in commission of crime, they were released.

On July 3, Office of Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported that it is initiating creation of international investigative group on fact of attempted intentional murder of three people, including child, in Monaco. Information was entered into Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 15, paragraphs 1, 5, 11 of Part 2 of Article 115 of Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely completed attempted intentional murder of two or more persons, committed in manner dangerous to life of many persons, by order. Prosecutor General’s Office is in cooperation with competent authorities of Monaco and other foreign partners to exchange information and coordinate further procedural actions.

Yermolaiev is founder of Alef commercial and industrial corporation and one of largest developers of city. Previously, he regularly entered list of 100 richest people of Ukraine according to Forbes. In 2019, he renounced Ukrainian citizenship in favor of Cyprus. He has been living in Principality of Monaco since at least 2021, and has been under sanctions in Ukraine since December 2023 for business activity in occupied Crimea.