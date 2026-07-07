Number of casualties in Kyiv on night of July 6 increases to 76 people – mayor

Number of casualties as result of Russian strike on Kyiv on night of July 6 increased to 76 people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reports.

"Some 76 people were injured in capital. 24 of them are currently in hospitals. Including two children," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Previously, 19 dead and 58 injured were reported.

Klitschko also provided details regarding unblocking of body in Darnytskyi district, which State Emergency Service had reported earlier today.

"At night, rescuers recovered bodies of 12-year-old boy and his mother from under rubble in house in Darnytskyi district," Klitschko wrote.

"Today, Day of Mourning has been declared in Kyiv in memory of victims of massive enemy attack on capital," mayor of Kyiv added.