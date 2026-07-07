Reps of Ukrainian and Japanese Red Cross conduct monitoring visit to UNBROKEN rehabilitation center

Representatives of the Ukrainian and Japanese Red Cross inspected the reconstruction of the UNBROKEN National Rehabilitation Center in Briukhovychi, near Lviv.

“During the visit, participants reviewed the progress of the works and discussed the next steps in implementing the project aimed at strengthening rehabilitation infrastructure in Ukraine,” URCS said on Facebook Monday.

The initiative aims to create a modern, inclusive, and barrier-free environment where patients can receive high-quality rehabilitation services essential for recovery and returning to active life.

The Japanese Red Cross contributed $2.5 million to the project. The building's reconstruction is being carried out with the support of international partners.