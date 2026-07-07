Ukrainian Red Cross carries out evacuation of people from Vyshneve danger zone

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) evacuated people from the danger zone of Vyshneve (Kyiv region) after the overnight Russian missile attack.

“Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in the Kyiv region worked alongside the emergency services to respond to the aftermath of the Russian attack in the town of Vyshneve. They conducted door-to-door assessments to identify affected people, assisted with evacuations from the affected area, and provided first aid and psychological first aid. Four people were evacuated for further hospital treatment, while another six residents were assisted to reach a safer location,” URCS said on Facebook.

They also evacuated two people with limited mobility.

Volunteers also canvassed the area to identify victims and provided first aid and psychological support. Three people received first aid, and four received psychological support.

Members of the National Committee of the URCS rapid response team provided drinking water to those involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

The inspection of the residential sector for explosive devices, as well as the elimination of the consequences of the destruction, is underway.

As reported, seven people were killed in Vyshneve as a result of shelling from the Russian side overnight, another 29 were injured, including four rescuers.

The Russian army shelled Vyshneve with ballistic missiles. The enemy strike targeted a residential area – as a result of the hits and numerous fires, nearly five streets were destroyed and dozens of homes and infrastructure were damaged. Due to the threat of a second detonation, 600 people in Vyshneve have already been temporarily evacuated.