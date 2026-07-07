Russian shelling damages historical windmill at Museum of Folk Architecture and Life in Kyiv

Russian missile attack caused damage to National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine on night of July 5-6; in particular, blast wave damaged museum exhibit – windmill from village of Yunakivka, Sumy region, dating back to 1933-1934, which is part of "Polissia" exhibition, Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has said.

"Damage was recorded by National Police of Ukraine. Currently, museum employees are assessing damage and preparing documentation required for repair and restoration work," report of ministry says.

It is noted that museum specialists established displacement of tent part (roof) of windmill relative to main structure.

In addition, blast wave damaged blades (wings) and their fastenings. According to conclusion of specialists, these elements cannot be restored.

"Windmill from Yunakivka survived decades of history, preserved memory of lives of entire generations of Ukrainians, and tonight it suffered from Russian aggression. This is another crime against our heritage and another evidence of Russia’s systematic war against Ukrainian culture. Ministry of Culture of Ukraine records consequences of attack, coordinates work on protection of monument and continues to inform international partners about Russia’s crimes against Ukrainian culture," press service quotes Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine – Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna as saying.

Windmill from village of Yunakivka is valuable example of wooden milling of first half of 20th century and important component of "Polissia" exhibition, which represents traditional architecture and life of Ukrainian region.