Village council deputy from Prykarpattia sentenced to 9 years for embezzling UAH 2.5 mln of teachers' salaries

Accountant, deputy of Zahvizdia village council of Ivano-Frankivsk region, who embezzled over UAH 2.5 million from salary fund of educators, was sentenced to nine years in prison with confiscation of all property belonging to him, Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

"Prosecutors of Ivano-Frankivsk District Prosecutor’s Office proved in court guilt of 35-year-old deputy of Zahvizdia village council, who embezzled over UAH 2.5 million from salary fund of educators. By verdict of June 29, man was sentenced to 9 years in prison," Prosecutor General’s Office reports on Telegram on Tuesday.

Verdict also provides for confiscation of all belonging property of defendant and deprivation of his right to hold positions related to financial, tax and management accounting or financial and economic activities for three years.

According to investigation, in 2021-2023, deputy worked as accountant in three educational institutions, in some of them unofficially. Having access to financial documents, he systematically forged payrolls and calculated inflated payments to himself and relatives whom he fictitiously employed in these institutions. In this way, over UAH 2.5 million was embezzled from salary fund of educators.

Scheme was uncovered by one of directors of educational institution. After that, accused illegally went abroad and spent almost year on international wanted list. At end of 2025, he was detained in Czech Republic and extradited to Ukraine.

In court, man admitted guilt only partially, claiming that he did not plan crime in advance, but simply "could not resist temptation" due to complete lack of financial control by leadership of educational institutions.

Prosecution provided court with sufficient evidence fully proving guilt of defendant under all articles incriminated against him. Verdict will enter into force after expiration of term for its appeal.