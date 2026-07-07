Govt to allocate funds from reserve fund to help Vyshneve after Russian attack – Svyrydenko

The Ukrainian government will allocate funds from its reserve fund to provide assistance to Vyshneve community in Kyiv region, where the Russian attack on Monday night resulted in the most extensive residential destruction since the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

"Considering the scale of the destruction, the government will allocate funds from the reserve fund to assist the community, in particular for the restoration of housing damaged by Russian shelling," Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook.

According to her, 13 hectares of residential buildings were damaged in Vyshneve, and the destruction in the residential sector was the most extensive since the full-scale invasion.

The prime minister reported that the need for prompt decisions had been discussed with the president.

Svyrydenko also noted that emergency response teams have been set up in Vyshneve since last night, where residents can receive all necessary emergency assistance and advice on compensation claims. Five hundred rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and over 400 National Police officers are working on the scene.

The Prime Minister also thanked Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Mykola Kalashnyk for coordinating the work.

"Our sincere gratitude to all rescuers, sappers, and utility workers—everyone who is eliminating the aftermath of the enemy shelling and bringing the community back to life," Svyrydenko emphasized.