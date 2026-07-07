Ukraine repels 214 enemy attacks since beginning of day – General Staff

Since beginning of day, 214 combat clashes have taken place, General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine has said in operational information as of 22:00 on Monday.

"Russia launched one missile strike using 68 missiles, carried out 62 airstrikes using 179 guided aerial bombs, deployed 5,733 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out 2,208 shellings of positions of our troops and settlements," General Staff reports.

According to information of General Staff, situation was hottest today in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, where Russia carried out 32 and 25 assault and offensive actions, respectively.