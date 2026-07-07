UN Human Rights Council adopts Ukraine-initiated resolution on countering disinformation by consensus – Sybiha

UN Human Rights Council (HRC) has adopted by consensus updated resolution on role of states in countering negative impact of disinformation on human rights, initiated by Ukraine together with Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and United Kingdom, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has said.

According to minister, Ukraine has been initiator of this issue since 2022 and continues to strive to ensure that issues of informational integrity and human rights in context of disinformation remain among priorities of UN Human Rights Council agenda.

Sybiha emphasizes that for Ukraine, disinformation is not abstract problem, but weapon that Russia uses to justify its aggression, hide atrocities, and undermine human rights.

"Today’s consensus adoption of our HRC resolution reaffirms that countering disinformation requires a human rights-based approach. We thank all states for their support," Sybiha said on X.