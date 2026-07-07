Ukraine shoots down 108 of 123 enemy targets, hits of 12 strike UAVs recorded at 10 locations

Ukraine neutralized 108 enemy targets on night of Tuesday, but hits of 12 strike UAVs were recorded at 10 locations, Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 108 enemy UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types in north, south, center and east of country," report says.

In total, on night of July 7 (from 18:00 on July 6), enemy attacked with 123 strike UAVs of Shahed type (including jet-powered), Gerbera, Italmas, and decoy drones of ‘Parodiya’ type from directions of Kursk, Orel, Briansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Millerovo – Russia, Donetsk – temporarily occupied territories, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, hits of 12 strike UAVs were recorded at ten locations, as well as fall of shot down ones (debris) at five locations.