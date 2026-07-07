Russian attack damages over 200 facilities and 7 railway worker dormitories in Vyshneve – Kuleba

In city of Vyshneve, Bucha district, Kyiv region, as result of massive Russian attack, over 200 facilities were damaged, including seven dormitories for railway workers, where more than 160 families live, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

According to him, largest destruction was recorded in Vyshneve. In total, over 200 facilities were damaged, of which more than 100 are residential buildings, including 80 private and over 30 apartment buildings. Some 20 commercial, warehouse, administrative, and production buildings also suffered destruction.

Separately, he notes that as result of attack, seven dormitories for railway workers where more than 160 families live were damaged: "In addition, enemy damaged 7 dormitories for railway workers in Vyshneve, where more than 160 families live. Ukrzaliznytsia has already started priority repairs."

About 500 residents were evacuated from dangerous zone in Vyshneve. For people who cannot return to their homes, temporary accommodation has been organized, and humanitarian, medical, and psychological assistance has been provided.

Kuleba reports that within framework of eVidnovlennia state program, 340 reports of damaged and destroyed property have already been received. Currently, special commissions are working on spots, conducting inspections of damaged facilities.

"I set task to complete all inspections by Thursday. After damage assessment, we will hold meeting with all responsible parties and will initiate decision at government level to provide assistance to community and people who suffered as result of this Russian strike," he said.