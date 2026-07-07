Russian jet-powered Shahed hits civilian logistics facility in Kryvyi Rih – Vilkul

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with jet-powered ‘Shahed’ drone on Tuesday morning, hitting civilian facility of logistics company and causing large-scale fire, head of city defense council Oleksandr Vilkul has said.

According to Vilkul, hit caused large-scale fire, and all operational services were dispatched to scene. Rescuers managed to prevent fire from spreading to neighboring residential buildings.

"Risk of fire spreading to neighboring buildings was prevented. Despite very large area of fire, at 06:25 fire was localized. But extinguishing continues," Vilkul wrote on Telegram channel.

He adds that 11 teams of State Emergency Service are involved in eliminating fire.

Preliminary, there are no casualties, but final information on consequences of attack can be established after completion of emergency rescue operations.