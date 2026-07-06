Death toll in Kyiv region nighttime attack rises to ten

The death toll in Kyiv region due to the attacks of the Russian occupation forces on the night of July 6 has increased to ten people, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has reported.

"Update: As of this hour, ten people have been killed and another 26 injured as a result of the massive attack by Russian troops on Kyiv region," the prosecutor's office posted on Telegram on Monday.

It is reported that prosecutors, together with investigators, continue to document the consequences of yet another war crime committed by the aggressor state, and all necessary investigative actions are underway.

Earlier, reports citing the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, indicated eight dead and 48 injured.