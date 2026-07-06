Zelenskyy expects detailed SBU, intelligence probe into Vyshneve events

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine must report on what exactly happened in the city of Vyshneve, Kyiv region, where secondary detonation of explosive objects began following a Russian attack overnight into Monday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

"A difficult situation in Vyshneve near Kyiv due to secondary detonation. Since tonight, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko has been reporting practically every half hour on the rescue operation, the clearing of rubble, and the extinguishing of fires. I expect a detailed investigation from the Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence into what happened in Vyshneve," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Monday.

The President announced funding for the mitigation of the consequences of the explosions in the city from the state budget reserve fund and reported discussing this issue with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

"The Cabinet of Ministers will provide funds from the reserve fund to assist the community of Vyshneve: the consequences are such that the community's own resources will not be enough. I thank all community leaders, every Ukrainian business, all public leaders, and our partners who are helping people and do not leave those affected by Russian strikes without support," Zelenskyy added.

Svyrydenko, for her part, subsequently posted on Telegram: "Vyshneve: everyone whose home was damaged will receive support from the state."

As reported, the city of Vyshneve in Kyiv region suffered the most severe impact after Kyiv from the Russian attack overnight into Monday. As a result of hits and numerous fires, buildings on five streets were destroyed, and dozens of houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged. Reports indicated eight dead and 29 injured, as well as the temporary evacuation of 600 people announced due to the threat of repeated detonation.