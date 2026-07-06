Occupiers shell Dnipropetrovsk region over 50 times in 24 hours, fires break out in residential areas, grain fields – SES

Russian occupiers have attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times over the past 24 hours, injuring a local resident in Nikopol district, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) has reported.

"Dnipropetrovsk region: a 46-year-old man was injured due to Russian strikes on Nikopol region. In total, the Russians attacked 4 districts of the oblast more than 50 times. Synelnykove, Pavlohrad, and Kryvyi Rih districts were also targeted. Enterprises, infrastructure facilities, a multi-story building, and private houses were damaged," the SES posted.

According to rescuers, fires broke out in the residential sector and in a wheat field; they have been extinguished.