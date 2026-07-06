Raid USF regiment commander claims destruction of S-400 that shelled Kyiv

The 413th "Raid" Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces(USF) destroyed an S-400 system that was shelling Kyiv, its commander Yevhen Karas has reported.

"Lightning-fast and unexpected revenge from the USF to the Russians. During another massive strike by Russia on Ukraine, the 413th 'Raid' Regiment detected and destroyed an S-400 launcher in Bryansk region that was being used to launch ballistic missiles at Kyiv," he posted on Telegram on Monday.

"The success of the 'Raid' strike on the S-400 means saved lives of Ukrainian civilians, contrary to the overall intent of the enemy," he noted.

The post is accompanied by video footage of the event.

As reported, on the night of July 6, the enemy launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine, using a record 419 aerial assault weapons (68 missiles and 351 UAVs). The main direction of the strike was Kyiv. Air defense forces destroyed or suppressed 363 targets (326 drones and 37 cruise missiles); however, ballistic missiles could not be shot down due to an acute shortage of corresponding interceptor missiles.

As of 08:30, hits from 29 ballistic (including anti-ship) missiles and 18 strike UAVs were recorded across 34 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) across 16 locations.

As of mid-May, the overall intercept rate for ballistic missiles across Ukraine stood at 29%, including over 40% in Kyiv (according to data).