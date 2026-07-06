Four Mi-8 crew members killed over Poltava region during Russian drone interception on June 30

On June 30, 2026, while performing a combat mission to intercept enemy unmanned aerial vehicles, four crew members of a Mi-8 helicopter were killed, Brody City Council reported on Monday.

"They fought their final battle: the crew commander, the pilot-navigator, the flight technician, and the aerial gunner. Until the very end, they fulfilled their military duty, protecting the Ukrainian sky, covering our infantry, supporting combat units, and saving the lives of Ukrainian warriors," the statement on Facebook reads.

The farewell ceremony for the fallen servicemen will take place on July 7.

All of them served in the 16th Separate Army Aviation Brigade "Brody."

According to the Poltava-based publication Zmist, they were killed on June 30 while performing a combat mission to intercept UAVs near the village of Starytskivka, Poltava district.