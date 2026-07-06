Death toll in Kyiv region rises to eight, 48 injured – official

The death toll in Kyiv region due to the attacks of the Russian occupation forces has increased to eight, and the number of injured to 48, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, has reported.

"Unfortunately, the death toll from the attack by Russian criminals has increased to eight. Sincere condolences to the family and friends. Currently, the number of injured as a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv region has risen to 48 people," he posted on Telegram on Monday.

According to the Regional Military Administration, 20 of the injured have been hospitalized. Three people are in serious condition.

The highest number of casualties is in the Bucha district 35 people. People were also injured in the Boryspil, Brovary, and Fastiv districts.

Earlier, 7 dead and 29 injured, including 4 rescuers, were reported.