Rutte on PURL: USA doing everything it can; arms deliveries underway

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte assured that the United States is doing everything possible to fulfill its obligations under the PURL program regarding the supply of the U.S. military equipment to Ukraine.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Rutte made these remarks at a press conference ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara on Monday. He said as for the political aspect, he can assure that the United States is doing everything possible to fulfill its obligations under the PURL program, and it is doing so. He added that even at this very moment, deliveries under the PURL program, including interceptors, are being sent to Ukraine and are being used by the country.

From a practical standpoint, as the Secretary General noted, the number of interceptors on NATO territory is limited, and that is precisely why NATO must ensure their numbers are increased.

Rutte said this is one of the reasons why Ukraine is working on this, adding this isn't something that will yield immediate results, but it's about seeing what they can do, with the help of NATO partners and allies, to produce more interceptors. He said they are working on all fronts, involving everyone who's involved in this.

Rutte once again expressed his gratitude to the United States for what it is doing to ensure the uninterrupted supply of weapons to Ukraine.

A NATO summit will take place on July 7 and 8 in the Turkish capital, Ankara.