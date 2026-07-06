Rutte expects contracts worth tens of billions to be announced at Defense Industry Forum

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expects that new contracts worth "tens of billions" will be announced at the Defense Industry Forum, which will take place in Ankara on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

At a press conference ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara on Monday, Rutte said the Defense Industry Forum at the NATO summit, which they will hold tomorrow, will serve as a platform where they will demonstrate how they are working with industry to provide the capabilities required for a credible deterrence and defense. He said they will announce tens of billions in new contracts that will provide the critical equipment they need for deterrence and defense.

The Defense Industry Forum will take place on July 7.

According to the Secretary General, when the defense industries of Alliance countries, from Arkansas to Ankara, combine their strengths and increase production, the result will be more than just improved security. He said it will help their economies grow, spread innovation, and support hundreds of thousands of jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.

According to him, investments are also directed toward their own security with the aim of ensuring the protection of their societies today and tomorrow. Rutte said the threats they face are real, particularly from Russia, which continues to wage war against Ukraine.