A building in Kyiv that formerly housed the office of the Roshen Corporation was completely destroyed during a Russian missile attack overnight into Monday, Ukrainian Member of Parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has reported.

"Within a single hour, four ballistic missiles were fired at the old office of the Roshen factory. They were aimed precisely at the center of the building, which is now completely destroyed. The main thing is that there were no people on site and no one was hurt," Poroshenko posted on Facebook.

He noted that air defense had been a priority for him since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014, and specifically, to counter Russian reconnaissance drones, the Ai-Petri technical intelligence countermeasure systems had been developed. The politician announced that he had handed over a batch of these systems to the defenders of the skies over the Ukrainian capital.

"Today, we are handing over another batch to the warriors who perform a very responsible air defense mission and are true specialists. They are well-acquainted with our Ai-Petri systems, apply them effectively at the front, and also cover Kyiv. A significant portion of Shaheds is grounded precisely with the help of our systems," Poroshenko wrote.

As reported, on the night of July 6, the enemy launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine, using a record 419 aerial assault weapons (68 missiles and 351 UAVs). The main direction of the strike was Kyiv. Air defense forces destroyed or suppressed 363 targets (326 drones and 37 cruise missiles); however, ballistic missiles could not be shot down due to an acute shortage of corresponding interceptor missiles.

As of 0830, hits from 29 ballistic (including anti-ship) missiles and 18 strike UAVs were recorded across 34 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) across 16 locations.

As of mid-May, the overall intercept rate for ballistic missiles across Ukraine stood at 29%, including over 40% in Kyiv.

The death toll in Kyiv due to last night's Russian shelling has risen to 15, with 56 injured reported.

The active Roshen confectionery factory in Kyiv had previously sustained a Russian strike on February 7.

In 2025, Roshen Corporation ranked 27th among the world's largest confectionery manufacturers. It includes the Kyiv, Kremenchuk, and two Vinnytsia confectionery factories, the Vinnytsia Dairy Plant, and the Biscuit Complex in Boryspil (Ukraine); the Klaipėda Confectionery Factory (Lithuania); and the Bonbonetti Choco factory (Hungary). The production activities of the Lipetsk factory (Russia) have been suspended since April 1, 2017.

The corporation manufactures around 320 types of confectionery products. Total production volume is approximately 300,000 tonnes of products per year.

The network of Roshen boutique stores in Ukraine comprises around 70 stores across various regions of the country. The first opened in 2009 in Kyiv.

The ultimate beneficiary of the enterprise is Oleksiy Poroshenko, the son of the fifth president of Ukraine (2014–2019), current MP, and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko.