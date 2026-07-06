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Sybiha welcomes UK sanctions on Russia's chemical weapons program

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Sybiha welcomes UK sanctions on Russia's chemical weapons program

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has stated that punishment for violating the Chemical Weapons Convention is inevitable, commenting on the new sanctions of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland against those responsible for Russia illegal chemical weapons program.

"The imposition of sanctions on individuals and organizations involved in the development of Novichok and other toxic agents sends a clear signal: violations of international law and the Chemical Weapons Convention will not go unanswered. We highly appreciate the principled leadership of Great Britain and its steadfast commitment to holding Russia accountable for its crimes," Sybiha posted on the X social network on Monday.

#chemical_weapons #sybiha #uk #sanctions_russia
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