Russian nighttime shelling kills seven in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, injures 29 – SES

The death toll from the enemy attack on Kyiv region has risen to seven people, and 29 have been injured, including four rescuers, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) has reported.

"Kyiv region: as a result of Russian shelling in the city of Vyshneve, seven people were killed and 29 others were injured, including 4 rescuers," the SES posted on Telegram.

It is noted that rescuers, medics, Ukrainian Red Cross workers, and all other services are currently working continuously at the site of the attack. Inspection of the residential sector for explosive objects, as well as the mitigation of the consequences of the destruction, is ongoing. SES psychologists are providing necessary assistance to the victims and their relatives.

The SES reported that a headquarters for mitigating the consequences of the Russian shelling has been deployed to coordinate the actions of all services. A total of 478 personnel and 120 units of equipment have been involved in the emergency rescue operations.

As reported, Russia shelled Kyiv and the oblast on the night of July 6. Vyshneve in Kyiv region was shelled with Russian ballistic missiles. The enemy strike hit the residential sector as a result of hits and numerous fires, nearly five streets were virtually destroyed, and dozens of houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Earlier, six dead were reported. Due to the threat of repeated detonation, 600 people have already been temporarily evacuated in the city of Vyshneve.