Ivano-Frankivsk Red Cross teams help Kyiv colleagues mitigate Russian attack consequences

Emergency response teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) from Ivano-Frankivsk region have joined their colleagues in the capital to help mitigate the consequences of the massive Russian missile and drone attack on the night of July 6.

"Today, emergency response teams from Ivano-Frankivsk region and the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross, alongside rescuers, worked at the sites to mitigate the consequences of the massive Russian attack in Podilsky and Darnytsky districts of Kyiv," the URCS posted on Facebook on Monday.

In Podilsky district, volunteers working with rescuers extracted an injured woman from under the rubble, evacuated her, and handed her over to an emergency medical team for subsequent hospitalization. Volunteers also provided first aid to five victims and psychological support to seven people.

A Ukrainian Red Cross support point is operating on-site, where individuals can receive psychological assistance, charge gadgets, and have tea or water.

In Darnytsky district, volunteers evacuated four residents with limited mobility from a damaged building and provided assistance to seven victims. Nine people received psychological support. Additionally, volunteers rescued a dog from an unsafe building.

Efforts to mitigate the consequences of the enemy attack in the Darnytsky and Podilsky districts of the capital are ongoing.

As reported, the death toll in Kyiv due to last night's Russian shelling has risen to 15 people. Fifty-six injured have been reported.