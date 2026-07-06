Death toll in Kyiv rises to 15 – official

The death toll in Kyiv due to last night’s Russian shelling has risen to 15 people: the body of another individual has been recovered from under the rubble, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko has reported.

"Unfortunately, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack has increased to 15. Rescuers have recovered the body of a woman from under the rubble," he posted on Telegram on Monday.

Earlier, 14 dead and 56 injured were reported.

As reported, on the night of July 6, the enemy launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine, using a record 419 air attack weapons (68 missiles and 351 UAVs). Kyiv was the main direction of the strike. Air defense forces destroyed/suppressed 363 targets (326 drones and 37 cruise missiles); however, ballistic missiles could not be shot down due to an acute shortage of corresponding interceptor missiles.

As of 0830, hits from 29 ballistic (including anti-ship) missiles and 18 strike UAVs were recorded across 34 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAV debris across 16 locations.

As of mid-May, across Ukraine as a whole, the interception rate for ballistic missiles stood at 29%, including over 40% in Kyiv (according to Interfax-Ukraine data).