Number of killed rises to at least 14 in Kyiv – SES

The number of killed in Kyiv due to Russian attacks last night has risen to 14 people – the body of another person was extricated from under the debris, the State Emergency Service (SES) has said.

"Kyiv: from under the debris of a high-rise building in Podilsky district, the body of another person was extricated. Thus, the number of victims of Russian shelling of the capital has risen to 14 people," the SES said in a statement on Telegram on Monday.

Some 56 people were injured, including seven children.

Earlier, 13 killed and 56 injured were reported.

Search and rescue operations in apartment buildings damaged as a result of the attack by Russia continue at two addresses in Podilsky and Darnytsky districts.

As reported, on the night of July 6, Russia launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine, using a record 419 air attack weapons (68 missiles and 351 UAVs). Kyiv became the main direction of the strike. Ukraine destroyed/suppressed 363 targets (326 drones and 37 cruise missiles), but ballistic missiles could not be shot down due to an acute shortage of corresponding interceptor missiles.

As of 08:30, hits of 29 ballistic (including anti-ship) missiles and 18 strike UAVs were recorded at 34 locations, as well as the fall of shot down (debris) UAVs at 16 locations.

As of mid-May, across Ukraine as a whole, the interception rate of ballistic missiles was 29%, including more than 40% in Kyiv.