Full-fledged monument installed on grave of Sofia Fedak-Melnyk at NNMC

A full-fledged monument has been installed on the grave of Sofia Fedak-Melnyk, wife of the head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) Andriy Melnyk, at the National Military Memorial Cemetery (NNMC), head of the OUN and first deputy head of the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine Bohdan Chervak has reported.

"A monument has been installed on the grave of Mrs. Sofia Melnyk, referent of OUN Head Andriy Melnyk, an activist of the Ukrainian national liberation movement in the 20th century," he wrote on Facebook and published a photo showing that the gravestone structure is identical to the monument of her husband.

According to him, Sofia Melnyk, who dedicated all her conscious life to her husband, came from the famous Fedak family.

In particular, Sofia’s father, Stepan Fedak, was a prominent public figure of Halychyna, a patron, financier, and lawyer, and her mother, Maria Fedak-Sichynska, was a well-known activist of the Ukrainian women’s educational movement.

As reported, on May 25, Colonel of the Army of the Ukrainian People’s Republic (UPR) and head of the OUN Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia Fedak-Melnyk were reburied at the NNMC. After the release of photos from the burial, a discussion began on social networks regarding the appearance of the gravestone plate of Sofia Fedak-Melnyk, which differed significantly from the plate of her husband. In particular, ideas were proposed to install one plate for two, as practiced in military cemeteries in some other countries.