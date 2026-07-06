AFU confirms hit on Omsk refinery at distance of 2,500 km from border

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has confirmed a hit on the Omsk oil refinery, which is located at a distance of almost 2.5 thousand km from the state border of Ukraine.

"Today, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Omsk oil refinery (Omsk region), which is located at a distance of almost 2,500 km from the state border of Ukraine," according to the statement on Facebook.

It is noted that this is the last of the 11 largest gasoline producers in Russia hit by Ukrainian warriors.

"Hits with a subsequent fire were recorded on the territory, the degree of damage is being specified. According to preliminary information, the ELOU-AVT-11 primary oil refining unit with a design capacity of 8.4 million tonnes of oil per year was hit," the General Staff of the AFU said.

The Omsk oil refinery is the highest-capacity oil refining enterprise in Russia with a capacity of over 21 million tonnes per year and specializes in the production of a wide range of fuel, lubricants, and petrochemical products. The plant has one of the highest oil refining depth indicators in Russia – about 99%.

The refinery produces high-octane automotive gasolines (AI-92, AI-95, G-Drive 100), Euro-5 class diesel fuel, and aviation kerosene (TS-1 and RT grades). It is also a producer of benzene, paraxylene, and orthoxylene, specialized products and lubricants, raw materials for carbon black, motor and industrial oils, and is involved in supplying the Russian occupying army.