Crimes in defense sector do not threaten country's defense capability – SBI director

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has no reason to speak of systemic corruption in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine or the Defense Procurement Agency, SBI Director Oleksiy Sukhachov has said.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question on whether the scale of crimes in the defense sector threatens the defense capability of the country as a whole, Sukhachov said: "In my opinion, no."

According to him, there are certain contracts that cause concern in terms of compliance with deadlines or quality of products, where the executors are legal entities, including residents of other states.

"There are a number of criminal proceedings on criminal offenses during the implementation of these contracts. But we have no reason to speak of systemic corruption in the Ministry of Defense or the Defense Procurement Agency," the SBI director said.