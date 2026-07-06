Tax inspection premises in Vyshneve in Kyiv region damaged as result of Russia attack

Premises in the city of Vyshneve, Kyiv region, which house units of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service (STS) in Kyiv region, sustained damage as a result of another Russia attack, acting head of the STS Lesia Karnaukh said on Facebook on Monday.

"The building in Vyshneve was damaged due to shelling by Russia troops. Regional units of the Main Directorate of the STS are based in these premises, and a remote access point of the Bucha state tax inspection also operates here. Windows are blown out, facades and work offices are mutilated," she wrote.

She added that visitors will temporarily not be received, but services can be obtained at any nearest Center for Service of Taxpayers.

"Unfortunately, homes of our employees from the Main Directorate of the STS in Kyiv region who live in Vyshneve were also damaged," Karnaukh reported.

As reported, Russia shelled Kyiv and the region on the night of July 6. As of 14:00, the death toll from the Russia attack on Kyiv region rose to six people. Due to the threat of repeated detonation in Vyshneve, some 600 people have been temporarily evacuated.