Russia changes tactics of using Shaheds, switching from gasoline to jet UAVs - defense minister advisor

Total number of Shaheds used by Russia for attacks on Ukrainian territory has decreased due to inexpediency of their further use, advisor to Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov has said.

"Change in tactics of using Shaheds is taking place according to scenario I predicted a year ago. As soon as we started shooting down 92-96% of gasoline Shaheds during attacks on deep rear of Ukraine, their use became inexpediency. Therefore, for attacks on rear, Russia increasingly uses jet Shaheds. Their number is growing," Beskrestnov wrote on Telegram.

At the same time, he emphasized, gasoline Shaheds continue to be actively used for attacks on border territories and cities. Every day, about 200 Shaheds attack objects in these territories – gas stations, warehouses, energy facilities, transport, etc.

"Proximity to border makes it possible to mass-use radio control on mesh modems. Suppression of satellite navigation systems in such situations is useless," he stressed.

In general, he noted, number of Shaheds launched at Ukraine has decreased, while there are no technical or economic prerequisites for this on part of Russia.

"I believe that part of production is currently being reoriented towards serial manufacturing of jet Shaheds," he suggested.

Also, Beskrestnov added, transition from tactics of mass strikes to tactics of selective strikes is observed.