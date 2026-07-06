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Russian attack damages special equipment and DTEK buildings in Kyiv

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Russian attack damages special equipment and DTEK buildings in Kyiv

A massive Russian attack on Monday night damaged special equipment and DTEK

buildings, the energy holding reported.

"At night, as a result of another Russia shelling, DTEK production sites and team vehicles in the capital sustained damage," DTEK reported on Telegram.

According to the report, power engineers are currently eliminating the consequences of the shelling and assessing the scope of the damage.

"None of the employees were injured," DTEK said.

As reported, DTEK energy facilities came under Russia strike on July 2, which caused a partial power outage in the capital.

#kyiv #dtek #russian_attack
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