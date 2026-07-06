Reform ideas mean destruction of bureau, suspects to hang in midair – SBI director

Audit of State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) confirms capacity of bureau to perform tasks in full, while reform of SBI in proposed form will lead to destruction of institution, State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Director Oleksiy Sukhachov has saids.

"Since December last year, we began to feel intensification of powerful campaign against existence of SBI in format that exists today. Our activities are not very popular with individual defendants in our criminal proceedings, and they use their media resources to shape opinion on need to reform bureau," Sukhachov said in exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, these theses "are actively promoted both in Ukrainian society and among our European partners."

SBI director noted that bureau is not against reform in context of improving work of department. "We are against substitution of concepts, when completely different, entirely pragmatic interests are hidden under words about ‘reform.’ After all, basic requirements of EU speak of conducting comprehensive review of institutional support of SBI, which is secured in relevant order of our government," he explained.

Sukhachov noted that budget of department does not provide for involvement of international auditors, and since SBI has sensitive criminal proceedings and restricted information, audit of SBI was conducted by Accounting Chamber.

SBI director reported that audit, which covered compliance of processes and elements of institutional support of SBI with legislation requirements, was completed in June this year.

"On each point, SBI received positive assessment. Thus, conclusion of Accounting Chamber, which, by the way, is published on their website, contains number of recommendations for government, Verkhovna Rada, and SBI regarding improvement of certain processes, but general conclusion of audit is that bureau is capable of performing assigned tasks in full. Period," he emphasized.

Speaking about consequences that reform of SBI could lead to, Sukhachov noted: "My question is, what will happen to state of pre-trial investigation in most of them (proceedings) if all SBI employees have to go for certification? It takes more than one day to prepare for it. Some 372,000 investigations will stop immediately, and all our suspects will hang in midair. Expert examinations and high-quality investigative actions will not be carried out, because our employees will think not about investigation, but about where they will work tomorrow and so on."

SBI director specified that bureau has support among members of relevant parliamentary committee regarding inexpediency of reforming bureau. "Committee members also understand that reforming SBI during war is threat to ensuring law and order in Armed Forces, threat to state as a whole," he added.

As reported, in December 2025, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka made joint statement, which, in particular, said that Ukraine must reform SBI. "Conducting independent comprehensive review of institutional structure of SBI, integrity mechanisms, and oversight functions to assess necessity and feasibility of further reforms in line with best European practices, which will lead to preparation, adoption, and implementation of law that will take into account necessary recommendations," statement said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 2, 2026 instructed to prepare and send to Verkhovna Rada proposals on updating SBI.

On May 29, First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that draft law on SBI reform should be developed by end of year and submitted to Verkhovna Rada in December 2026.

As of now, three versions of Anti-Corruption Strategy have been registered in Verkhovna Rada with proposal to restart SBI and grant international experts veto power in selection of personnel.