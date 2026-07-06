Number of dead in Kyiv region increases to 6 – official

The number of dead as a result of Russia’s attack on Kyiv region has increased to six people, head of the Kyiv regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk has said.

"Rescuers, medics, police officers, and all responsible services continue to work on the spots. We are doing everything possible to help the victims, eliminate the consequences of the attack, and support people in distress," Kalashnyk wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, it was reported that the city of Vyshneve suffered the most from the Russian attack in Kyiv region. There were five dead and 21 injured reported. Due to the threat of secondary detonation, a temporary evacuation of 600 people was reported.