Provocations being prepared against Bureau and me personally – SBI director

Director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Oleksiy Sukhachov states that he is aware of the preparation of media provocations regarding the activities of the Bureau and against him personally.

"Now, by the way, another media provocation is being prepared again against the Bureau and me personally," Sukhachov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, expressing his position on the inappropriateness of reforming the SBI during the war as a process that will lead to the destruction of the institution.

In this context, the SBI director noted: "But if I am such an eyesore to someone, it means I am in my place."