Office and studio of 5 Kanal damaged as result of Russian shelling of Kyiv

The office and studio of 5 Kanal were damaged as a result of the Russian shelling of Kyiv, and broadcasting on YouTube will continue, according to a statement by the TV channel.

"As a result of the Russian shelling of Kyiv, the office of 5 Kanal was damaged for the second time. None of the employees were injured. The premises sustained significant destruction. The studio was damaged. Part of the filming equipment was destroyed, and workplaces in the editorial office were smashed," the channel said in a post on Facebook.

It is noted that due to the consequences of the attack, 5 Kanal cannot quickly restore broadcasting on television, but will continue broadcasting on YouTube.

They reminded that the previous attack in which the channel suffered occurred on July 10, 2025.

Former owner of 5 Kanal (2003-2021), MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko emphasized that with this strike, "the Russian Federation proved the merits of 5 Kanal in the information war against Russia."

"This is already the second attack on the editorial office: the previous one was exactly a year ago, on July 10. Fortunately, the employees were not injured. But the premises sustained significant destruction: the studio was damaged, part of the filming equipment was destroyed, and the workplaces of journalists were smashed," he wrote on Facebook.

Poroshenko noted that with this strike, the leadership of the Russian Federation shows again that it does not seek peace, but seeks weakness, and therefore it "must be forced to peace." "By the power of air defense, drones that reach Russian oil refineries and airfields. It must be forced to peace by hellish sanctions. The best diplomat for negotiations with the Kremlin is the well-armed Armed Forces of Ukraine," he added.