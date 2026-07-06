URCS works at site of rescue operations after Russian attack on Odesa

A team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at the site of emergency rescue operations after a nighttime Russian attack on Odesa.

"On the night of July 6, the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Odesa region acted in coordination with rescuers at the site of another attack," the URCS reported on Facebook.

Volunteers patrolled the territory to identify victims, ensured an operational response, and provided the necessary assistance.

As reported, a 23-year-old man was injured as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa. Private houses were damaged, garages caught fire, and the blast wave blew out glazing of adjacent buildings.