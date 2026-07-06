URCS teams involved in clearing consequences of air attack in Kyiv and region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is working at the sites of clearing the consequences of a large-scale Russian air attack in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

"Teams of rapid response units of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, together with rescuers, are working at the sites of clearing the consequences of the attack in two districts of the capital, as well as in Vyshneve in Kyiv region," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

Volunteers are patrolling the territory to identify victims, providing first pre-medical aid to the wounded and psychological support to people in a state of acute stress reaction.

As reported, the Russian army on the night of July 6 fired 68 missiles and 351 strike drones at Kyiv. Damage was recorded in more than 10 locations of the city, including residential buildings. It is known about the death of 12 people, 49 were injured.

Clearing of debris and providing assistance on the ground continue without interruption.

In Kyiv region, 16 people were injured, three people died.