State fails to fulfill agreements on capital resilience plan - Klitschko calls to convene NSDC

Kyiv insists on urgently holding a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to consider joint steps with the state to implement the Comprehensive Capital Resilience Plan, capital Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday.

"The Comprehensive Capital Resilience Plan of Kyiv was developed and presented at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on March 3, 2026. However, the agreements—both regarding the financing of the plan’s measures 50/50, and regarding organizational issues, and regarding the legal regulation of part of the measures—the state fails to fulfill," Klitschko reported on Telegram.

According to him, recent statements regarding the allocation of UAH 10 billion to Kyiv look strange, since no documentary confirmation of this has been received.

Meanwhile, the capital, as the mayor writes, is implementing the measures of the plan within its capabilities, using the funds of the capital’s budget, as well as attracting foreign and domestic lending.

"But the state must treat the issue of the capital’s resilience responsibly. It is necessary to put aside any political maneuvers," Klitschko calls.

To this end, the mayor adjusted the plan and identified priority projects and the necessary financing and support for their implementation. He also "emphasized and passed to the NSDC, the government, the Office of the President, the critical points that cannot be resolved today without the state."