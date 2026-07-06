Ukraine urgently needs additional air defense systems, issue to be discussed at NATO summit in Ankara – von der Leyen

NATO leaders at the summit in Ankara will discuss providing Ukraine with additional air defense systems, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"Last night the Russian regime once again blindly launched an air strike on the civilian population: over 400 drones and missiles were fired at the capital. Ukraine urgently needs additional air defense systems. We will discuss this this week in Ankara at the NATO summit," von der Leyen said on X.

She added that last week the European Union provided the first EUR 4 billion as part of a EUR 90 billion loan to strengthen Ukraine’s defense with advanced drone technologies.

"More funds will be provided soon. And we are working hard to conclude an agreement on the 21st sanctions package in the coming days. We will continue to increase pressure until Russia stops the bloodshed," she concluded.